Senior citizen victim of crime in the Vicente Solís neighborhood of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- A senior citizen named Feliciana T. was attacked after a subject broke into her home located in the Vicente Solís neighborhood.
According to the reports of the witnesses, a subject was trying to enter the lady’s house, hitting the fence, so the woman came out to see what was happening.
Immediately, she went to tell her next-door neighbors that the man wanted to get into their house, but at that moment she was pushed by the subject identified as Alonso, alias “Payasito”, who was intoxicated as he broke into Doña Feliciana’s property.
The woman ended up with minor injuries, and received assistance from the municipal police, who arrived at the site to take note of the facts
Feliciana, 86 years old, was alone when the man tried to enter her house. Her relatives have tried to convince her to go live with them due to her advanced age, but she insists on living alone and at her home.
She will proceed to file the corresponding complaint and report the facts to the local authorities.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
