Valet parking worker gets shot at Tulum restaurant

A valet parking worker was shot on Friday, May 13th, when he was working at the Macario restaurant in Tulum.
The event was recorded around 1 in the morning, at kilometer 6.5 of the Tulum-Boca Paila highway, when a subject on a motorcycle arrived at the scene to shoot at the worker, who ended up injured in one leg.
Police and National Guard agents arrived at the scene and cordoned off the perimeter around the restaurant, to carry out the corresponding inquiries.
There are no people arrested in relation with this case.
