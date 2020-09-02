Archaeological sites of Quintana Roo getting ready to reopen

The 13 archaeological sites of Quintana Roo are getting ready for a gradual reopening, after more than five months of being closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Margarito Molina Rendón, delegate of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Quintana Roo confirmed that they are preparing for the reopening and the exact date on which the 193 archaeological sites in the country will reopen is yet to be determined by INAH officials.
The federal official declared that it will be on Friday, September 4th, when central office authorities will announce the exact date of reactivation for cultural tourism in the country.
INAH authorities are touring the 13 archaeological sites in Quintana Roo to corroborate the conditions in which they are. It is worth mentioning that INAH workers have maintained the activities of care, maintenance, cleaning, and supervision of these important cultural centers.
Recently, a visit was made to the sites with the highest number of visitors, the favorites of national and foreign tourism, such as the case of Tulum and Cobá, in the north of Quintana Roo.
“In meetings with the workers of the archaeological zones of Cobá and Tulum, we have a whole team committed to preparing the careful, gradual, and staggered re-opening of the archaeological sites of Quintana Roo,” Molina Rendón stated.
According to INAH statistics, from the second half of March to August of last year there were 1.6 million people who visited the archaeological sites in the state, in comparison with zero, during the same period this year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
