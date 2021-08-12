INAH announces closure of the Cobá archaeological zone in Tulum due to COVID outbreak (again)

Quintana Roo, (August 12, 2021).- The archaeological zone of Cobá in the municipality of Tulum will close its doors again because an outbreak of COVID-19 was detected, the closure will be done indefinitely as reported by the National Institute of Anthropology and History ( INAH).
‘For security reasons and in accordance with the sanitary provisions for the prevention of contagion of the COVID-19 disease, the archaeological zone of Cobá, in the state of Quintana Roo, closes its doors to the public starting this Wednesday 11 August ‘ indicated the federal agency.
The Ministry of Culture and the INAH ask visitors not to visit these archaeological remains in Tulum, until they are notified that the conditions are safe for their reopening, through another statement; the archaeological zone is within the ejido with the same name.
On July 29, the Maya ruins were closed to the public when a case of COVID-19 detected in a staff member was reported, the decision was made to prevent the spread of the virus among staff and visitors to the archaeological zone.
Ejidatarios threaten to take over facilities
The Ejidatarios of Cobá announced last Monday that they planned to take over the facilities of the archaeological remains and access to the community this Wednesday, where they would limit the entry of tourists and residents, in protest for not reaching agreements with federal officials on the proposals for the benefit from the ejido.
With the INAH statement, the inhabitants of Cobá would lose the entry of money generated by the charge for access to the archaeological zone, and that during the confinement their economy was affected since the prohibition prevented the arrival of visitors to the place.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
