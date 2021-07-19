Artisans from Mérida, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- In the city of Mérida and its communities there are more than 300 people – at least registered – who are engaged in some activity related to the manufacture of handicrafts. It is one of the sectors most “hit” by the pandemic; since most of them depend on tourism.

This registry was updated for the last time last year, said Eduardo Seijo Solís, director of Tourism and Economic Development of the Mérida city council.

The situation of the artisan sector has been very complicated in the context of the current pandemic since most of them are dedicated to selling their products to tourists. Due to the contingency, the figures for this activity have dropped considerably.

“The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported that international tourism fell 83 percent in recent months and despite the fact that there is already a recovery, the beginning of the health contingency was very complicated for practically all sectors”, said Seijo Solís.

“That is why the municipality of Mérida identified the artisanal sector as one of the most vulnerable and had specific actions of direct support, both in economic resources and basic food products aid packages during the first five months of the pandemic, which were the most difficult,” added the municipal official.

In that sense, municipal authorities work hand in hand with the artisans of Merida so that they are considered as part of the permanent programs aimed at economic reactivation. This has happened since the end of October last year so that they could rejoin from the second week of December 2020.

“The situation is recovering, and a positive and highly redeemable point is the will of many artisans to adapt and be resilient in order to train and have better skills that allow them to face the situation ”, he stated.

As an example, Seijo Solís recalled that last year artisans were trained in electronic commerce to participate in the 19th edition of the Tunich Fair, which he considered a great advance and a symptom of their desire to get ahead.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments