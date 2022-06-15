AMLO says that Daylight Savings Time will almost certainly be eliminated in Mexico

On his Monday morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that Daylight Savings Time will almost certainly be eliminated in Mexico.
Arguing that changing the clock brings with it health problems, the president asked businessmen to trust his decision, saying there will be no depreciation of the peso, as has been speculated.
“It is very likely that there will no longer be Daylight Savings Time because people do not want that time change (…) This has to do with health, because it does have ill effects, and we are also telling everyone in time to prepare,” the president said during Monday’s conference.
AMLO’s proposal is to eliminate daylight savings time and maintain standard time permanently, however, the decree has not been launched and there is no confirmed date for this to occur.
