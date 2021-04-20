Campeche started face-to-face classes

Campeche returns to face-to-face classes under strict sanitary measures dictated by the Public Education Secretariat (SEP).

Campeche, Camp. (April 20, 2021).- Campeche began face-to-face classes this Monday, April 19, 2021 in around 137 schools in rural communities. The remaining 31 states of the Mexican Republic will eventually have to follow the new sanitary measures issued by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

These are the sanitary measures for returning to face-to-face classes.

There will have to be participatory health committees for cleaning the classrooms.

They will also be in charge of putting all the signs and filters.

There should always be soap and water in schools.

Teachers will have to be vaccinated.

Students, teachers, and staff will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Maintain a healthy distance inside and outside the classrooms, and basically, everywhere.

Classes will be divided into groups: Monday and Wednesday, then Tuesday and Thursday.

Give priority to open spaces.

Ceremonies or gatherings will be suspended.

Constant monitoring for early detection of symptoms.

With one contagion detected, the campus will be closed.

The school community will be able to receive social and emotional support.

Mexico will reopen schools after vaccinating its teachers.



More than a year after the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Mexico announced an accelerated vaccination plan for its 3 million teachers in order to reopen schools between May and June.

“This is the plan: return from face-to-face classes before the end of the school year, in a staggered manner. All the vaccines are already available, CanSino, which only requires one dose, ”Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in his morning press conference last Friday.

The reopening of schools is one of the most anticipated phases of the “new normal” in Mexico, a country that sent home its 33 million students of all educational levels on March 20, 2020, without knowing that they would be more than one year away from the classrooms.

The education sector has circumvented the closure through classes broadcast on television, radio, and the Internet, but official figures estimate that 5.2 million Mexicans between the ages of 3 and 29 did not enroll in the new school year.

