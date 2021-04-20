López-Gatell declares that Covid is on the rise in 10 Mexican states

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion presented on Monday, April 19, rising figures related to Covid-19 Coronavirus in 10 states of Mexico.
He stated that, after 11 weeks with a marked decrease in coronavirus infections, Mexico begins to experience an increase that should alert citizens and health authorities.
The states that show the rise of the coronavirus in Mexico are:
- Baja California Sur
- Chihuahua
- Mexico City
- Colima
- Durango
- State of Mexico
- Morelos
- Nayarit
- Tlaxcala
- Quintana Roo
López-Gatell commented that, as of Tuesday, April 20, the Government of Mexico will begin the vaccination process in more health professionals, teachers from various states, and older adults.
