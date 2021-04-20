  • Headlines,
    • López-Gatell declares that Covid is on the rise in 10 Mexican states

    Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion presented on Monday, April 19, rising figures related to Covid-19 Coronavirus in 10 states of Mexico.

    He stated that, after 11 weeks with a marked decrease in coronavirus infections, Mexico begins to experience an increase that should alert citizens and health authorities.

    The states that show the rise of the coronavirus in Mexico are:

    • Baja California Sur
    • Chihuahua
    • Mexico City
    • Colima
    • Durango
    • State of Mexico
    • Morelos
    • Nayarit
    • Tlaxcala
    • Quintana Roo

    López-Gatell commented that, as of Tuesday, April 20, the Government of Mexico will begin the vaccination process in more health professionals, teachers from various states, and older adults.



