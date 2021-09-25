Switzerland and Merida strengthen ties with projects to promote tourism

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 25, 2021) .- The representatives of the Swiss Confederation in the southeast of Mexico are interested in promoting sustainable projects that expose the cultural richness of Mérida, through the use of cutting-edge digital technology, to expand the tourist attraction of the region since it will be part of a virtual museum of the aquifer, informed the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

Within the framework of the meeting with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation in Mexico and Belize, Eric Mayoraz, and the Honorary Consul of the Swiss Confederation in the City of Cancun, with constituency in the States of Quintana Roo and Yucatán, Alessandra Múller Mier, exposed to the mayor their interest in strengthening those ties with sustainable projects framed in the promotion of Mérida and Yucatán.

This work agenda with diplomatic representatives was also strengthened with the visit of the General Consul of Honduras in Veracruz, Raúl Otoniel Morazán, who asked the Mayor to establish a common agenda that allows cultural and commercial exchange.

Barrera Concha explained that during the meeting that the representatives of the Swiss community held with him, they presented the proposal to start a project to map and explore the archaeological content of the cenotes to promote it in 3D video format that will be available in a virtual museum.

In addition, he specified that the team of specialists that make up this project will explore with diving equipment, and with special equipment, they will record what they find in the extensive system of caves, cavities, and underground rivers.

After the presentation on the preservation and the social and cultural dynamics that exist between the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve and the inhabitants of the neighboring communities, the Swiss representatives showed interest in knowing in depth the work that is carried out in the place, especially for the conservation of the water reserve and the preservation of Maya cultural traditions among the inhabitants.

For his part, Ambassador Eric Mayoraz highlighted that there are around 150 thousand Swiss residents in Yucatan and 60 thousand tourists from that country visit Mexico, showing interest in visiting Mérida, Chichén Itzá, Tulum, Chiapas, and Oaxaca, especially due to their predilection for cultural and gastronomic activities.

Also at the meeting was José Luis Martínez Semerena, director of Economic Development and Tourism, Alejandra Bolio Rojas, director of the Sustainable Development Unit, and Sandra Araceli García Peregrina, director of the Decentralized Municipal Public Organization for Operation and Administration of the Area Subject to Conservation Ecological Reserve Cuxtal.

