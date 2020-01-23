Mexican Superstars Los Tigres Del Norte join Latin celebration at Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2.

The legendary Regional Mexican band will appear during the opening of the Spanish broadcast in a special video presentation (filmed in San Jose, Calif.) that will celebrate the legacy of Los Tigres and the 100 seasons of the NFL.

On Jan. 31, Los Tigres del Norte are releasing their new project Y Su Palabra es la Ley, an homage to Vicente Fernandez.

With the tribute Los Tigres want to pay their admiration and respect to the iconic Mexican singer by bringing their distinctive Norteño style to new arrangements of Vicente Fernandez songs, but without losing the traditional mariachi sound.

Los Tigres del Norte are confirmed for an exclusive panel conversation at the 2020 Latinfest+ by Billboard and Telemundo, taking place from April 20 to 23 in Las Vegas.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments