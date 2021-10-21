Greenpeace asks Profepa to investigate alleged illegal planting of transgenic soybeans and corn in Campeche

MÉRIDA, MX.- The international group Greenpeace and the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (CEMDA) are following up on a complaint made by inhabitants of 14 communities in the municipality of Hopelchén in Campeche, as they suspect illegal planting of transgenic soy and corn, and have asked the Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa) to urgently address this case and start the corresponding investigation.

The request for inspections has also been addressed to the Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (Senasica) to find out who is or are the people responsible for the alleged planting of GMOs in this area of the country.

The planting was allegedly carried out in the communities of Santa Rosa, Xtampac, Huechil, Bolonchen, Ich Ek, Santa Fe, Crucero San Luis, Nueva Esperanza, Sacabchen, Poste, Katab, Xcalot, Komchén and Nuevo Progreso, in the municipality of Hopelchén, State of Campeche.

According to the people who requested support from the international group and others such as the organizations Indignación and Alianza Kabnalo’on, the planting would have taken place in the months of June, July and August of this year, in addition to the use of various agrochemicals, including glyphosate, banned or restricted in Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Thailand, Bermuda, Sri Lanka and some regions of Spain, Argentina and New Zealand, and recently in Mexico.

The complainants have asked Profepa to inspect the land to detect whether it is a transgenic crop or not.

“Senasica should proceed with both the seizure of the material and the investigation and identification of the points of commercialization, distribution and routes of entry of the soybeans,” said Viridiana Lázaro, specialist in agriculture and climate change at Greenpeace Mexico.

The people who have made the request ask that their rights to a healthy environment be respected, since this type of planting puts both their health and their natural environment at risk.

The inspection request is based on the presidential decree that prohibits transgenic corn and glyphosate by 2024, especially to avoid contamination and protect the different species of native corn.

