Navy Seizes Nearly 3,000 Kilos of Cocaine in Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (Secretaría de Marina) – Thanks to the Navy’s intelligence work, in coordination with Sedena, 74 packages with a substance with similar characteristics to cocaine and a weight of 2,960 kilos were confiscated last night to the east of Mahahual, Quintana Roo.

Besides, a small boat was seized, and three alleged criminals were arrested, reported the Secretariat of the Navy-Armada of Mexico in a news bulletin.

According to the statement, the Navy’s seizure was made after carrying out intelligence work in coordination with the Secretary of National Defense and operational personnel belonging to the Fifth Naval Region and Eleventh Naval Zone.

Through maritime and air surveillance patrol operation, in which a Persuader type aircraft and an MI-17 helicopter participated and surface units of the defense and interceptor type, a vessel was sighted moving at high speed 85 nautical miles (136 kilometers) east of Mahahual.

The boat was intercepted.

A helicopter reached the boat. Through a vertical insertion maneuver, the Marine Corps personnel carried out the corresponding inspection, achieving the detention, recovery, and securing of 74 packages with 40 bricks weighing approximately 2,960 kilos of suspected cocaine.

“It is worth mentioning that the maneuver requires a high degree of training and highlights the value and commitment of our Marines.”

The alleged illegal cargo, the vessel, and the alleged lawbreakers will be made available to the competent authorities to perform the tests, determine the weight, and integrate the investigation folder.

The operation was carried out based on the Protocol of Action of the Naval Personnel in Coast Guard Functions, which attributes the participation of the personnel of the Secretariat of the Navy in the performance of their duties.

Respect for human rights

“It complies with the requirements to act in a coordinated manner with the competent authorities, in strict respect for human rights and accordance with the provisions of the Manual on the Use of Force, of common application to the three armed forces.

“Likewise, the maritime, air, and land surveillance operations carried out by this institution are carried out to inhibit criminal action, guaranteeing security, and maintaining the rule of law on the Mexican coast.

“With these actions, the Mexican Ministry of the Navy, as the National Maritime Authority, endorses its commitment to ensuring Mexican families’ safety, carrying out its operations in strict respect for human rights and accordance with the Mexican government’s National Peace and Security Plan 2018-2024”.

