AMLO responds to protesting private doctors, “Wait for your turn”

México City, (April 09, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked private doctors and dentists to wait “until it is their turn” to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 that they are demanding. The President told private doctors and dentists who are protesting today in Mexico City’s Zócalo, “we have a strategy and we are not going to change it because of you”.
In his conference at the National Palace, AMLO spoke about the private doctors’ demand. “I understand the demand of the private-sector doctors, we are not discarding their demands, but we already have a strategy that will work for us all,” AMLO said about vaccination against Covid-19″.
The president pointed out that there is no preference for anyone, “not even the President who already had Covid and who could be vaccinated under any pretext.”
“And the example of the Secretary of the Navy (Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán), who is still in quarantine, and recovering, he could have been vaccinated; another example is the Secretary of National Defense (General Luis Cresencio Sandoval) who could have been vaccinated; and also the Secretary of Health (Jorge Alcocer) who could have been vaccinated ”; AMLO added.
“Let them wait until it is their turn like everybody else,” AMLO declared.
Today, Friday, April 9th, private doctors and dentists demonstrated in Mexico City’s Zócalo to demand that they be immunized against the coronavirus since they are also in the front line of the fight against Covid-19, which they have been fighting for a year.
“Dentists work daily with saliva. Do not ignore us “. “Private doctors and dentists ignored in the pandemic with a high risk of contagion “; these are some of the phrases that the doctors wrote down on banners and blankets with which they demonstrated outside the National Palace demanding to be vaccinated.
“We are also at risk of being infected by Covid and we are not contemplated at this time in the Vaccination Plan. We work daily with people who are infected and therefore we are at risk”, declared one of the demonstrators.
“We demand to be attended by the President to establish a route so that we can have access to the vaccine. We do not want to continue to be relegated ”, stated one of the protesting doctors.
Jazmín Ortiz, a dentist from the state of Hidalgo and who was present at the protest, hoped that this Friday a response from the Presidency would be obtained after the blockade that took place on Calzada de Tlalpan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
