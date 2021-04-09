Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99

LONDON, ENGLAND (April 09, 2021).- Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9th.
” With deep regret, Her Majesty the Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ” the statement from Buckingham Palace read.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh “inspired the lives of countless young people .”
“He helped direct the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Johnson added from Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence.
Johnson also remembered Prince Philip as one of the last survivors of those who fought in World War II.
“Out of that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied during the unprecedented postwar changes,” Johnson said.
In March, the Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital after a month-long stay for treatment.
He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.
The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was placed on the doors following the announcement of the Duke’s death. Both in this palace and in Windsor Castle people began to leave floral tributes.
Prince Philip’s funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, but the funeral arrangements were reviewed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the College of Arms reported in a statement, adding that no it will be a state funeral and a burning chapel will not be installed.
“The funeral arrangements have been reviewed in light of the prevailing circumstances arising from the covid-19 pandemic and it is with regret that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”
Prince Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal correspondent, said this is “a moment of true national sadness” and “a moment of sadness, especially, of course, for the queen who lost her husband of 73 years.”
He added that Prince Philip made ” a great contribution to the success of the queen’s reign “, describing the duke as “absolutely loyal in his belief in the importance of the role the queen was playing, and in his duty to support her.”
“It was the importance of the strength of that relationship, of their marriage, that was so crucial to the success of his reign.”
Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren .
Their first child, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960, and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.
Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921. His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, the youngest son of King George I of the Hellenes. His mother, Princess Alice, was the daughter of Louis, Prince of Battenberg and great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
Source: BBC
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
INAH recover eight archaeological pieces that were intended to be sold on the Internet
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 9, 2021).- The National.
-
Carlos Caraveo Vázquez is ratified as head of the Tulum police
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).-.
-
Yucatán and Quintana Roo lead the residential offer in the southeast
The city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had.
-
AMLO responds to protesting private doctors, “Wait for your turn”
México City, (April 09, 2021).- President.
-
Elements of the National Guard shoot 2 people during a persecution in Nuevo Laredo
The driver of a blue van.
-
Alert in the Caribbean! A volcano is about to erupt on the island of Saint Vincent
Authorities send cruise ship to evacuate.
-
Former NFL player commits suicide after killing five people in South Carolina
The victims of the shooting are.
-
These are the candidates running for Mérida mayor
At the start of the campaign.
-
Merida firefighters put out a fire in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 9, 2021).- At.
-
Subject is trapped in the middle of two narrow walls in Paseo de Montejo
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 09, 2021).- Yesterday.
Leave a Comment