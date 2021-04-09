Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99

LONDON, ENGLAND (April 09, 2021).- Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9th.

” With deep regret, Her Majesty the Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ” the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh “inspired the lives of countless young people .”

“He helped direct the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Johnson added from Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence.

The announcement was posted at the entrance to Buckingham Palace. Photo: (bbc)

Johnson also remembered Prince Philip as one of the last survivors of those who fought in World War II.

“Out of that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied during the unprecedented postwar changes,” Johnson said.

In March, the Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital after a month-long stay for treatment.

He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

,Buckingham Palace flies the flag at half mast in mourning, and several people have come to pay their respects. Photo: (bbc)

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was placed on the doors following the announcement of the Duke’s death. Both in this palace and in Windsor Castle people began to leave floral tributes.

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, but the funeral arrangements were reviewed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the College of Arms reported in a statement, adding that no it will be a state funeral and a burning chapel will not be installed.

“The funeral arrangements have been reviewed in light of the prevailing circumstances arising from the covid-19 pandemic and it is with regret that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”

Prince Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal correspondent, said this is “a moment of true national sadness” and “a moment of sadness, especially, of course, for the queen who lost her husband of 73 years.”

He added that Prince Philip made ” a great contribution to the success of the queen’s reign “, describing the duke as “absolutely loyal in his belief in the importance of the role the queen was playing, and in his duty to support her.”

“It was the importance of the strength of that relationship, of their marriage, that was so crucial to the success of his reign.”

The Duke of Edinburgh stood by the queen’s side for more than six decades of reign. Photo: (bbc)

Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren .

Their first child, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960, and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921. His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, the youngest son of King George I of the Hellenes. His mother, Princess Alice, was the daughter of Louis, Prince of Battenberg and great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

