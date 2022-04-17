Traffic tickets in Yucatan: How much do I have to pay?

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are considered to be more busy in terms of traffic on local roads and highways, which is why traffic increases. It is recommended to remain calm.
What can be the reason for a traffic ticket?
According to the Traffic Regulations of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) of Yucatan in articles 236 and 197, some recommendations are contemplated to avoid accidents, but also fines, such as:
-When changing lanes do it with caution using your turn signals correctly
-Keep a safe distance
-The right lane is for those who travel at a slower speed
Among the acts that can generate an infraction, are:
– Freight vehicles can only travel in the right lane
-Use of the cell phone
-Driving at excessive speed
The fine for not respecting the above is up to 9 thousand 622 pesos, is it enough? If not, the dependency asks to take them into account.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
