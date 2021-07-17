INAH asks SEDATU to partially expropriate Dzibilchaltún lands

YUCATÁN, (July 17, 2021).- The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), delivered to the offices of the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), in Mexico City, the request for expropriation of a 53-hectare polygon that the Ejido de Chablekal requested regarding the Archaeological Zone of Dzibilchaltún.

Meanwhile, since last Friday the 2nd, the site remains closed, since the Eidatarios are still stationed at the entrance.

The head of the Legal Department of INAH – Yucatán, Arturo Chab Cárdenas, explained that in the official letter 401.2C.1 / 2021/813 addressed to the head of the Sedatu, Román Meyer Falcón, “he is asked to expropriate in favor of the federal government a 53-hectare polygon, in order to ensure the conservation of the area’s cultural heritage ”.

The public utility opinion issued by the INAH – Yucatán specialist, Ángel Góngora Salas, was attached to the document and it is expected that it can be analyzed shortly, he said.

He expressed that the INAH continues to carry out the necessary steps to meet the various requests of the agrarian nucleus in Yucatan.

Photo: (Yucatán Ahora)

The Zone of Archaeological Monuments of Dzibilchaltún has an approximate area of ​​five million 701,707.87 square meters and stands out for being also a National Park where common use lands converge with the archaeological and natural heritage.

“Inside the Ejido de Chablekal is the Zone of Archaeological Monuments of Dzibilchaltún, which is duly established in the Public Registry of Monuments and Archaeological and Historical Zones with the real folio 2ASA00000312 and the site code F16C4231009”, he stressed.

Similarly, it is located within the Dzibilchaltún National Park in terms of the Federal Executive Decree, published on April 14, 1987, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Chab Cárdenas asserted that the INAH would continue with the integration of the corresponding file, for which he asked the Ejidatarios to avoid insults and unfounded accusations since it creates an environment not conducive to negotiations.

“We will continue to be respectful of the demonstrations and actions that the ejido deems pertinent,” he added.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

Source: Yucatán ahora

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments