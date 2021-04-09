Elements of the National Guard shoot 2 people during a persecution in Nuevo Laredo

The driver of a blue van was shot down, while a street vendor was hit by bullets, dying immediately

Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, (April 09, 2021).- A man who was traveling aboard a truck and a woman who sold corn on the street died after agents of the National Guard shot at them, on Victoria and Ocampo streets on this border.

According to preliminary reports, elements of the National Guard were in pursuit down Victoria Street and fired at the blue truck, killing the driver. The street vendor was hit by the bullets, dying immediately.

A group of people confronted the security elements as they claimed they planted a bag with drugs and radio frequency equipment in the van.

This led the group of people to riot to demand that the bodies of the dead be covered, as well as to demand that the high command of the National Guard go to the scene.

“Murderers, murderers. The lady has a sick child, who is going to answer for this. The boy in the truck neither smoked nor drank, because they shoot, they shouldn’t shoot,” the citizens shouted.

Some people took the bag with drugs and radios, claiming that they did not belong to the man in the truck.

The bag was intended to be handed over to the military, who refused to receive it as it was part of the evidence.

For a few seconds, a brawl was about to break out as the group of people threw themselves fiercely against the federal elements.

The military displayed their weapons in an attempt to control the situation, which inflamed the crowd.

So far, the Mexican Army has not issued information on this situation, while the Attorney General’s Office collects information and evidence of the events.

Source: El Universal

