Security cameras capture violent assault in a Tulum restaurant (VIDEO)

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 19, 2021).- On Thursday, March 18th, a violent armed robbery took place at the Casa del Barrio restaurant, in Tulum’s Colonia La Veleta.

Unfortunately, the criminals took the keys of a red Jeep Compass from one of the customers that was eating at the restaurant.

According to the reports, the events captured by the security cameras of the restaurant were recorded at 12:40 pm on Thursday, March 18th, 2021.

Violento asalto se registró en un restaurante localizado en la colonia La Veleta de #Tulum. pic.twitter.com/nsT5kaR2yh — De Peso (@DePeso_) March 18, 2021

In the recording, two criminals are observed entering the premises, one with a gray shirt, black shorts, black tennis shoes, and a white face mask, carrying a pistol with which he hit a diner and later threw a chair at him.

The second criminal was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a khaki cap, and a black face mask.

After obtaining the keys to the Jeep Compass, the assailants left the establishment and fled aboard the stolen vehicle.

According to those affected, the 911 emergency number took about 20 minutes to send a patrol car to the intersection of streets 6 and 7 south of the La Veleta neighborhood; fortunately there were no injured people, but so far, no arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

Source: Sipse

