Representative of Morena accused of abusing a minor is released for having jurisdiction

Authorities indicated that if it is proven that the legislator touched the boy, a trial will be requested to disprove him.
Mèxico City, April 22, 2021 (EL FINANCIERO).- Due to its constitutional jurisdiction, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office released Morena’s federal representative, Benjamin Huerta, accused of sexual abuse against a minor.
The Attorney Generals Office told El Financiero that if the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office for Sexual Crimes accredits data proving that the legislator “touched” a 15-year-old boy, “it would be in a position to request a judgment of provenance from Congress to take away his jurisdiction”.
This Wednesday, April 22, the 15-year-old boy affirmed that the legislator of the state of Puebla tried to abuse him in a room of the Exe Cities hotel, on Roma Street, Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtémoc district of Mexico City.
In his first statements, the boy told police officers from the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC) that he has a working relationship with the representative, who brought him from Puebla.
The boy indicated that this morning he denounced Benjamín “H” before hotel personnel, who detained the accused and requested the support of police officers from the Ángel-Rosa Sector, from the Cuauhtémoc district of Mexico City.
The officers protected the minor and after reading Benjamin’s rights, they transferred him to the Public Ministry of the Sexual Crimes Prosecutor’s Office.
The FGJ confirmed that the defendant’s defense “has presented various documentaries to prove that his client has constitutional jurisdiction,” (because he is a “Diputado“) reason why he was released.
However, the investigation file is still being integrated due to this fact and that personnel from the Forensic Investigation and Expert Services Coordination gathered evidence and they will determine that there was no crime.
