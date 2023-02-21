Two people are rescued from drowning in Progreso

Public Security agents of the port of Progreso had a lot of work to do, after the presence of more than 50 thousand people during the Carnival festivities, and as part of the events that took place during the weekend, two people were rescued from drowning in the sea.

In the middle of the sunset, a woman and a man required the attention of the emergency services in two different points of the port, after their respective partners found them in an inconvenient state.

The first case occurred when a woman was rescued by a swimmer who noticed that she was being dragged by the waves, so he pulled her out of the sea and requested the support of the emergency services.

The events occurred in front of the Meteorite Museum, where paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived and administered first aid and transferred the woman to a hospital.

Almost at the same time, another incident occurred, involving a man of approximately 30 years of age, who was presumably in a state of drunkenness, so the tide began to take him little by little, around 19:00 hours, so he was pulled out of the sea almost unconscious.

It is worth mentioning that as well as these people, an alleged suicide attempt was reported, when a woman threatened to throw herself off a pier, so she was pulled out of the water and was very aggressive when they were about to rescue her.

So far the motives that led the woman to attempt against her life are unknown, however, it is known that all the people who were rescued by the emergency services were allegedly drunk.

