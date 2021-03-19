Fines of up to $1,613 pesos for parking on bike path

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- According to the Official Gazette of the state, there are already fines of up to 1,613.16 pesos (approximately 80 USD), for those motorists who do not respect the bike lane and park on it. This measure came into effect on March 6, however, they are not yet applied, for the moment they only remove the vehicles that obstruct this area.
They will be penalized from one to five UMAs, with a value of 89.62 pesos each, for obstructing the bike lane with a vehicle or any other object, offering merchandise or services, distributing propaganda or requesting financial aid without permission from the competent authorities.
Also from six to eight UMAs for obstructing the passage with a combustion vehicle, hybrid or mixed, or electric; and from 13 to 15 for driving without glasses, contact lenses, or any other device.
Article 193 indicates that cyclists must travel in the designated lanes, respect the directions of these bike lanes, do not ride their bikes on sidewalks, or with excess passengers.
Source: Yucatán al minuto
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two thousand doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccines seized in Campeche
Campeche, Campeche, (March 19, 2021).-At least two.
-
Security cameras capture violent assault in a Tulum restaurant (VIDEO)
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 19, 2021).-.
-
Comprehensive Center for the Plenitude of the Elderly under construction in Merida
“At the Merida City Council every.
-
World Sleep Day is designed to raise awareness of sleep as a human privilege
World Sleep Day® is March 19, 2021. World.
-
In a protesting tone, citizens vandalize the new Paseo Henequenes park in the north of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- The.
-
Retirees protest for a decent pension in Yucatan
The former workers demonstrated peacefully at.
-
Progreso analyzes closing beaches for Semana Santa and Easter holidays
Progreso, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- The.
-
The US donates passenger inspection equipment to the Cozumel Airport
Cozumel, Quintana Roo (March 18, 2021).—.
-
US officials say China has an authoritarian mode of government through political and economic pressure
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday.
-
This Saturday the phenomenon of light and shadow will be observed in the Kukulcán pyramid
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment