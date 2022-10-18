Local entrepreneurs will offer a variety of products during La Noche Blanca

More than 200 Mérida entrepreneurs will participate in La Noche Blanca on October 22, offering original creations for the home, personal care items, pet care, sustainable and low environmental impact products, as well as gastronomic delicacies.

Paola Guzmán Argáez, the municipality’s deputy cultural director, informed that they range from one person to collectives and will be installed on 60th Street, from 43rd to 49th, in the parks of Santa Ana, Santa Lucía, and La Ermita, as well as in the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán and in the building of the Centro Cultural Universitario de la UADY.

At a press conference at the Dirección de Cultura, Guzman Argaez said that in these public spaces there will be creative bazaars; and in the Plaza Grande the choreographer of Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Eduardo Blanco, will present a show with the students of the Centro Municipal de Danza.

