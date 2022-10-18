Local entrepreneurs will offer a variety of products during La Noche Blanca

More than 200 Mérida entrepreneurs will participate in La Noche Blanca on October 22, offering original creations for the home, personal care items, pet care, sustainable and low environmental impact products, as well as gastronomic delicacies.
Paola Guzmán Argáez, the municipality’s deputy cultural director, informed that they range from one person to collectives and will be installed on 60th Street, from 43rd to 49th, in the parks of Santa Ana, Santa Lucía, and La Ermita, as well as in the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán and in the building of the Centro Cultural Universitario de la UADY.
At a press conference at the Dirección de Cultura, Guzman Argaez said that in these public spaces there will be creative bazaars; and in the Plaza Grande the choreographer of Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Eduardo Blanco, will present a show with the students of the Centro Municipal de Danza.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Second National Convention of Women Politicians Yucatán 2022
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal recalled during.
-
Check out these events in Progreso for the weekend!
Today we’re listing some of the.
-
Remodeling of façades in downtown Mérida continues
In order to maintain the beauty.
-
Crocodile Sighting in Campeche Sparks Mass Social Interest
On 11th October, a crocodile sighting.
-
Yucatecan construction companies are waiting to be considered for the “La Plancha” Project
The construction of the Plancha project.
-
Public Security surveillance operation in Mérida during the Day of the Dead festivities
The director of the municipal police,.
-
Renán Barrera leads the performance ranking among 60 mayors throughout the country
The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera.
-
Authorities raid hostel in Valladolid, Yucatán for the disappearance of a French couple
More than a month after they.
-
Cold front approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, when will its effects be felt?
Starting in the middle of the.
-
Vila and AMLO announce signing of agreement to expand Progreso’s Puerto de Altura
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President.
Leave a Comment