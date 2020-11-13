American Airlines to launch VeriFLY mobile app to make travel easier

American Airlines will begin offering customers a mobile app to make travel to international destinations easier.

The mobile wellness wallet solution called VeriFLY, from the identity assurance leader Daon, will help travellers easily understand Covid-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination.

It is hoped it will also streamline airport check-in through a digital verification to ensure that customers have completed the requirements.

“Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers’ increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities,” said Robert Isom, president of American Airlines.

“The app will help us deliver a more seamless travel experience as we support demand return and put customers’ minds at ease that they are fully prepared for their trip.”

American is partnering with Daon to launch the VeriFLY mobile wellness wallet solution to help make testing verification more convenient. Customers traveling to Montego Bay (MBJ) and Kingston (KIN), Jamaica, from or connecting through Miami (MIA) will have the opportunity to test the new solution at no cost by creating a secure profile and confirming details for their trip beginning November 18th.

“Daon is honoured to collaborate with American Airlines in the pursuit of a faster, safer, more seamless customer travel experience,” said Tom Grissen, chief executive of Daon.

“By leveraging our more than two decades of expertise, American Airlines customers will have immediate access to the most powerful and trusted identity technology on the market.”

Source: https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/







