Reform to issue gender change acts comes into force in Quintana Roo

Only one administrative procedure will be needed for the recognition and legal rectification

In March, the reform of the state’s Civil Code and its full application came into force in Quintana Roo, which guarantees people to have a birth certificate that reflects their gender identity and thus fully exercise their rights.

The general director of the Civil Registry and Central Official, Heydi Patricia Torres Carrillo, highlighted that Quintana Roo is already part of the select group of states that apply the corresponding procedure for rectification of birth certificates.

As of this month, with the notification made to the Municipal Offices of the Civil Registry, only one administrative procedure is required for the recognition and legal rectification of the gender that people wish to manifest.

To carry out the procedure, it is necessary to submit an application stating that the person is of Mexican nationality, over 18 years of age, full name, as it is registered in the birth certificate, indicate the requested gender and, where appropriate, the name without a surname.

You must also present a photostatic and original copy of your official identification with photograph, proof of address, and Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) duly certified by the Civil Registry.

Patricia Torres Carrillo explained that the administrative procedure is completed in an approximate time of one week, although, given the current conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, they only work by appointment.

“In this way, Quintana Roo is a national example in terms of respect for human rights,” said the official.

