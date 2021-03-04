Reform to issue gender change acts comes into force in Quintana Roo

Only one administrative procedure will be needed for the recognition and legal rectification
In March, the reform of the state’s Civil Code and its full application came into force in Quintana Roo, which guarantees people to have a birth certificate that reflects their gender identity and thus fully exercise their rights.
The general director of the Civil Registry and Central Official, Heydi Patricia Torres Carrillo, highlighted that Quintana Roo is already part of the select group of states that apply the corresponding procedure for rectification of birth certificates.
As of this month, with the notification made to the Municipal Offices of the Civil Registry, only one administrative procedure is required for the recognition and legal rectification of the gender that people wish to manifest.
To carry out the procedure, it is necessary to submit an application stating that the person is of Mexican nationality, over 18 years of age, full name, as it is registered in the birth certificate, indicate the requested gender and, where appropriate, the name without a surname.
You must also present a photostatic and original copy of your official identification with photograph, proof of address, and Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) duly certified by the Civil Registry.
Patricia Torres Carrillo explained that the administrative procedure is completed in an approximate time of one week, although, given the current conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, they only work by appointment.
“In this way, Quintana Roo is a national example in terms of respect for human rights,” said the official.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested after he spent three months at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport
In January, local authorities arrested a.
-
Ford Mustang catches fire in García Ginerés
The driver of a Mustang was.
-
Yucatan businessmen fear an increase in rates due to AMLO’s electricity reform
Business Chamber leaders warn, in letters.
-
Reporter kneels before AMLO during press conference (VIDEO)
This morning an alleged reporter knelt.
-
Brazil’s Covid variant may spread easily and infect people who had already recovered
RIO DE JANEIRO — COVID-19 has.
-
Another injunction against the Tren Maya in Campeche.
The lawsuit is from the Colectivo.
-
Merida becomes one of the best places in Mexico for real estate investment.
Merida has become a place where.
-
Multiple neighborhoods in Merida will go without water due to repairs.
Multiple neighborhoods will be without water.
-
Residents of LA PLANCHA denounce harassment from FONATUR staff
Residents of the “La Plancha” area,.
-
89 tons of sargassum cleared off Playa del Carmen beaches
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo (March.
Leave a Comment