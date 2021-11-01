For Hanal Pixan, people return to markets in Mérida

Tenants of the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets reported positive sales during the weekend, due to the celebrations of Hanal Pixán.
After almost two years of a low influx in the markets, given the measures to contain the pandemic by Covid-19, on Saturday, October 30th, the aisles of the markets showed the recovery that is being experienced in the city with a large movement of buyers acquiring what is necessary for their altars and dinner on Day of The Dead.
Conditions changed from last year; A large sector of the population already has the Covid-19 vaccine and some restrictions have already been lifted, which has allowed many to go out with more confidence, and into the Lucas de Galvez to buy everything necessary to make their offerings.
Tenants tried to keep prices attractive or at least similar to the previous year. However, some buyers indicated that some products for the production of the traditional Pib “are more expensive than ever.”
Family spending
Lorena Bates indicated that she practically invested about 1,000 in products for the elaboration of the traditional GDP and the offering.
He said that to reduce costs he will use some products that he already has at home. “No way, more cabbage and cauldron to complete the pib,” he says with good humor and some resignation.
Javier Piña, the tenant of the “La Nueva Erika” chicken shop, explained that the chicken is offered there at prices ranging between $30 and $45 pesos per kilo. “I hope the public finds the price attractive, chicken is cheaper than pork,” he stated.
Source: yucatan.com.mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo Subway
A man dressed as Batman’s Joker.
-
Bill Gates celebrates his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos at an intimate party in Turkey
Bill Gates, formerly the richest man in.
-
In four decades, HIV/AIDS has killed at least 700,000 Americans, COVID-19 has killed more in two years
COVID-19 has killed approximately 750,000 Americans.
-
Gonzalo Rocha inaugurates in Mérida ‘Life is worth nothing’
Merida, Yucatan, (October 30, 2021).- The.
-
Mexican Congress of Speleology begins in Playa del Carmen
Experts have mapped 70 caves where.
-
Commercial exhibition ‘Yucatán Expone’ opens in Gran Plaza, Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, October 30, 2021 (ACOM).
-
29 states of the Republic have changed to green in the epidemiological traffic light
Learn about the epidemiological traffic light.
-
Yucatan Congress approves Environmental Law
With 21 votes in favor and.
-
Climate expert says Wall Street will be underwater
Klaus Jacob has been studying climate.
-
INAH discover pre-Hispanic Maya Canoe in Izamal Cenote
It is the first canoe of.
Leave a Comment