After having no other option… AMLO congratulates Biden. 

López Obrador sent a letter to Joe Biden last night after being declared President-Elect of the United States by the Electoral College.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, after having no more options, congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden one day after his triumph was officially declared. However, 38 days after his victory was known after the recounts broadcast through local media in November.

“In the evening, I sent a letter to Mr. Biden, president-elect of the United States of America,” the president said and then read the letter.

“Dear Mr. Biden, I am writing this text to congratulate you on the triumph that the people granted you and that has been endorsed by the electoral authorities of the United States of America. As you may remember, we met nearly nine years ago. Since then, I expressed to you in a personal way and a letter the ideal of transforming Mexico and the purpose of banishing political corruption, the main cause of the violence we suffer.”

“We are certain that with you in the presidency of the United States, it will be possible to continue applying the basic principles of foreign policy established in our Constitution, especially that of non-intervention and self-determination of the people.”

This Monday, the U.S. Electoral College announced the election’s official results, giving the victory with 302 votes to the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, who was vice president during the administration of Barack Obama, and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Last week, AMLO said in his morning conferences that there was no contact with the then virtual U.S. president-elect, pending the result’s official definition.

Since last November 7, leaders from all over the world sent their congratulations to the United States’ virtual elected president after the local media spread projections that gave him as the winner.

Since Election Day on November 3, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused electoral fraud and refused to recognize the results.

This morning, the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, one of the leaders who had still refrained from greeting the electoral victory of the Democrat, congratulated the new president-elect of the United States.

