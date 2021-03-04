Reporter kneels before AMLO during press conference (VIDEO)

This morning an alleged reporter knelt before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to ask him to give him the floor at his press conference.
In the National Palace, and because the head of the Federal Executive had been answering a question for several minutes, a man who assumed himself as a journalist from Tamaulipas, knelt in front of the President to ask him to speak, but immediately the president asked him to get up.
President López Obrador assured that he was lengthening his answer because “they were topics that interest everybody.”
– “Stand up, I’m going to listen to you… I’m going to listen to everybody. This is very interesting, everyone has the right and there is time for everyone … there is more time than life”.
The alleged reporter got up and sat down again.
Minutes later, President López Obrador gave the man the floor.
“There is a colleague who came to prostrate himself,” he said.
Semana de momentos espontáneos en la #mañanera— Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) March 4, 2021
Ahora un reportero se arrodilló para pedirle la palabra al presidente. pic.twitter.com/KKvGaDyxJe
The alleged reporter did not say from which media he was attending and had his press badge turned over.
When taking the microphone, the man justified his action by assuring that he comes from Tamaulipas and only has the right to go to the morning once a month.
“Excuse me, I come from Tamaulipas and it is very difficult for journalists to come here from Tamaulipas, and well, I only have one participation. So what was happening I was going to leave without speaking ”, he asserted.
