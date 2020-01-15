“Mexico said latest migrant caravan won’t pass” – Guatemala president

(Reuters) – “Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the Guatemalan government that a caravan of migrants heading towards the United States from Honduras would not be allowed to enter Mexico”, new Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Wednesday January 15.
“Today in the conversation with foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard we asked about that caravan,” Giammattei said after meeting the Mexican minister. “The Mexican government told us that they won’t let it pass … that they will do everything in their powers to stop it from passing,” he added.
Mexico’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Giammattei’s remarks.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Dave Graham)
Reuters
