Yucatán is second place in number of suicides per 100,000 inhabitants

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 3, 2020).- During 2019, Yucatán ranked second in the country in terms of the death rate from suicide, surpassed only by Aguascalientes, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), to the extent of doubling the average registered in the country.
While Campeche is in fourth place nationally, and Quintana Roo is in ninth place in the corresponding table.
According to the death statistics registered last year, 7,223 suicides were recorded in all of Mexico, of which 1,313 correspond to women, 18.2 percent, and 5,906 are men, 81.8 percent, and in four cases no gender was specified.
In that period, the registered death rate by suicide by the state of habitual residence per 100,000 inhabitants was 5.7, a figure exceeded by 16 states.
Likewise, the states with the highest rates were Aguascalientes with 11.1, Yucatán, with 11 and Chihuahua, with 10.6.
Campeche is in fourth place, with 9.7 per 100,000 citizens, while Quintana Roo is in ninth place, with 7.9.
In contrast, those with the lowest rates were Guerrero with 2.1, followed by Mexico City with 2.6 and Veracruz with 3.1.
Inegi established that “the rate of deaths registered by suicide per 100,000 inhabitants is presented as a reference to facilitate comparison between years. However, the study of mortality requires the consideration of deaths that occurred in a particular year ”.
The age groups from 15 to 24 as well as from 25 to 34 are those that concentrate the highest proportion of suicides, with 1,918 cases and 1,882 deaths, representing 26.1 percent and 26.6 percent, respectively.
According to the type of method, of the total suicides registered in the Mexican Republic, 5,992 cases were due to hanging, strangulation, and suffocation, 82.9 percent.
In second place is due to injury caused by a firearm, with 581 deaths, 6.7 percent, followed by 477 cases of poisoning and exposure to harmful substances, 6.6 percent, and 85 due to traumatic contact by a knife, 1.2 percentage, among other methods.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
