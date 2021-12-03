Truck driver knocks down several CFE poles in Prolongación Paseo de Montejo

The area remains closed to vehicular traffic
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (December 03, 2021).- A trail of damage was left by a truck driver that, in the early hours of this Friday, December 3rd, knocked down at least five posts in the Paseo de Montejo Extension, north of the city.
The events occurred around three o’clock in the morning when the driver of a cargo truck was driving on the aforementioned road and when he reached the intersection with Calle 37, in the Gonzalo Guerrero neighborhood, he got stuck with cables and knocked down at least five poles of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), four of which ended up lying the pavement.
The loud sound alerted neighbors and vigilantes in the area who reported the events to the 911 emergency service.
The driver along with his vehicle was stopped a few blocks down the avenue by agents of the Secretary of Public Security (SSP).
Faced with the fall of the posts, the avenue remained closed to traffic for several hours and agents of the SSP could be seen flagging the area to avoid a car accident.
Meanwhile, CFE workers are working in the area, which by the way, is without electricity.
Residents of the Gonzalo Guerrero neighborhood started complaining about the lack of electricity in the area.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
