Secretary of Energy Rocío Nahle tests positive for COVID-19

The head of the Ministry of Energy of the federal government, Rocío Nahle confirmed on Thursday, August 13th that she tested positive for COVID-19, which is why she remains in isolation at her home and with the recommended treatment.

In her Twitter account, the official confirmed the news, stating that she lives with a person who is infected with the virus, so she would isolate herself as a preventive measure.

However, this afternoon, Rocío Nahle confirmed that she was infected with the new coronavirus as well.

“I am in isolation due to Covid-19 infection- working from home. Fortunately, I am fine without symptoms and following the recommended treatment, ”reported the government official on her Twitter account.

She announced that she will return to her activities in the federal government, once “the viral load disappears” and took the opportunity to thank the support that her colleagues during these difficult times.

The Secretary of Energy joins the list of secretaries of States, governors, representatives, senators, local officials, who have tested positive for coronavirus so far, including the secretaries of Finance and Public Function, Arturo Herrera and Eréndira Sandoval, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Mexico has registered 54 thousand 666 deaths and 498 thousand 380 confirmed coronavirus infections so far in the health contingency.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







