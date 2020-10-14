AMLO’s “poor me” morning conference

In a “poor little me” morning conference, seeking to establish the 4T editorial line, AMLO again complained about being mistreated by his “adversaries.”
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Andrés Manuel López Obrador, laughed out loud, showing the Excelsior’s front pages, El Universal and Reforma newspapers. He accused them of having a campaign against him for criticizing his government’s actions, although he endorsed his commitment to freedom of expression.
AMLO said that as long as he has the support of “the people,” social networks, and his morning conferences, he is not worried about the attacks. López once again complained that he is the most criticized and beaten president in history.
He called the members of Reforma and El Universal “bad people” because they question the theft of medicines for children with cancer: “they doubt the robbery is real, our adversaries are using this issue against us.”
He complained that there is no recognition of their actions and warned them that they would “not grow” or have “new readers”: “We are doing well and in good spirits. He mentioned that his government in Facebook is more popular, considering that Twitter is “focused on the middle and upper classes.”
He explained that he sent an initiative to reform the INFONAVIT law to give the money for housing directly to the worker without using any intermediary. He said he is seeking a reduction in fees.
He also called on the people of Hidalgo and Coahuila to hold elections for mayors and local congress on Sunday in a democratic manner: “no fraud or vote-buying should be allowed.”
AMLO defended his economic recovery strategies and against the covid-19: “they even said there would even be looting, we are already leaving the pandemic. Many countries would have liked to have people like Dr. Alcocer or Dr. Gatell in their pandemics. We have acted professionally”.
He announced that the Labor Court is about to be established and reiterated his respect and commitment to union autonomy and workers’ support.
Finally, he criticized those against the disappearance of the trusts, accusing them of supporting corruption.
