Cancun International Airport receives flight from Italy

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO (May 6, 2020).- Air activity in Cancun continued downward, but with the return of flights from Europe, specifically from Italy. It was informed that a flight arrived from Rome (no details were revealed on any special sanitary measures to receive its passengers).

After the health chaos in that country, which had the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases in the world and which is still in the process of reducing infections, a flight arrived in Cancun bound from the Italian capital.

According to Southeast Airports (ASUR), which did not specify whether or not there were sanitary measures for that specific flight, the breakdown of operations scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 added a total of 24.

12 arrivals, of which nine were domestic and three international; and 12 departures, of which nine would be national and three international.

The three international flights were: Rome, Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas, Texas

Regarding hotel occupancy, the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres reported that the total hotel occupancy in Cancun until May 4th, was eight percent.

Puerto Morelos, in turn, registers 6.8%, while Isla Mujeres is still in total lockdown and no hotels are operating.

The sum of closed hotels in the area is 165 with a total of 45,436 unoccupied hotel rooms.

Source: Noticaribe







