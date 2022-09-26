Mérida Restaurant Week is back for 2022!

After a two-year pause, forced by the pandemic, hundreds of Yucatan restaurants will participate in the most important restaurant event in the Mexican Southeast, offering some of their most representative dishes in a complete meal at the best price of the year.
Mérida Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, September 26th
You will be able to enjoy this marvelous tasty experience from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022.
How much is it?
This year the pricing options were expanded. Participating restaurants have put together special all-you-can-eat menus with three price ranges: $149, $249, and $349 Mexican pesos. Each restaurant has the option of creating one, two, or three-price menus and offering the options that best suit their taste.
Is there any schedule?
Each restaurant has its own schedule according to its normal business hours, you will find the special Mérida’s Restaurant Week menus during those hours. Don’t worry! You will definitely find places to have breakfast, lunch, or dinner with special prices thanks to Mérida’s Restaurant Week.
Here’s a complete list of all the participating restaurants, enjoy and bon appetit!
- LA PIMIENTA
- ABSENTA PUB
- ACQUA CASUAL BISTRO
- AL MODAR
- AMAI KAWAII PASTRY & SHOP
- AMARO
- APOLO XI GASTROBAR
- ATAKEAR
- BBT
- BEJAR COFFEE
- BIKIAK ENOTECA GASTRO BAR
- BIRD
- BISTROLA 57
- BOLOGNA
- BOSTONS PIZZA
- BRASA ROSTICERIA
- BUFFALO GRILL – URBAN FOOD
- BURGER KING
- CANADÍA BAR
- CAFETERIA IMPALA
- CAFETERIA LA 70
- CAFETERIA POP
- CAPELLA
- CAPITAN PIRRU
- CARTAS A FRIDA BISTRO & BAR
- CASA CHICA
- CASA MAYA BY LE MAKECH
- CATRIN
- CHAPUR
- CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- COLONOS
- COSMIC MONCHIS
- COYOTE MAYA RESTAURANTE
- DUE TORRI
- EL ANCON MÉRIDA
- EL DIEZMILLO
- EL FOGONCITO
- EL LUCERO DEL ALBA
- EL ORIGINAL MONTEJO
- EL POCH DE HUACH
- EL TIMON DE SEBASTIAN
- EL TIO RICARDO
- ELADIOS BAR
- FRIDAYS MÉRIDA
- GABBO’S BAR & GRILL
- GASTRO – BARRIO EL TEMPLO
- GOJIRA SUSHI
- GRAN LUMIÈRE
- GREEN BOWL
- HOTEL ANTELAR CASA DESTINO
- HUEVOS MOTULEÑOS Y MÁS
- IL PIATTINO
- JANEIRO’S CHURRASCARÍA URBANA
- JARDIN MASTACHE
- KALAM CAFÉ
- KATUN COCINA YUCATECA
- KFC
- KI’ RESTAURANTE
- LA BIERHAUS
- LA CHAYA MAYA
- LA COCKTE
- LA CURVA
- LA FUNDACIÓN MEZCALERÍA
- LA HUERTA
- LA NEGRITA
- LA PARRILLA
- LA PARROQUIA DE VERACRUZ
- LA PERLA DEL DRAGÓN
- LA PIGUA
- LAPA LAPA
- LE CARRE
- LE MAKECH BY CASA MAYA
- LIANS BY KONTIKI
- LOS ALMENDROS
- LOS BISQUETS DE OBREGÓN
- LOS CHANCHITOS DE SANTIAGO
- LOS MARISCOS DE CHICHI
- LOS TROMPOS
- MARMALADE
- MASTACHE
- MATILDA SALÓN MEXICANO
- MC CAMPYS
- MEJICO SABROSO
- MERCADO 60
- MERILAND RESTAURANTE
- MI VIEJO MOLINO SANTA LUCÍA
- MICAELA MAR Y LEÑA
- MIKE’S KITCHEN
- NOSTRA NONNA
- OOP LIVE BISTRO
- OSTRO CUCINA BAR
- PALMAR BAR TROPIQUE
- PAY DANÉS
- PIZZA HUT
- PIZZA NEO
- PIZZERIA MESSINA’S
- PURUXÓN CAUICH
- PÓRTICO DEL PEREGRINO
- QUERREKE
- ROBINSON’S
- SABOR A MANGO
- SALÓN GALLOS
- SIQUEFF
- SOBERANA
- SUSHI MIX
- THE LONDONDERRY COFFEE BAR
- TOSTADO COFFEE & BRUNCH
- TROPICO 56
- VITOLOGY
- WINGS ATTACK
- XIBALBA HOTEL LOS ALUXES
- YA-AXKA
- ZAVI PIZZA
