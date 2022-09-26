Mérida Restaurant Week is back for 2022!

After a two-year pause, forced by the pandemic, hundreds of Yucatan restaurants will participate in the most important restaurant event in the Mexican Southeast, offering some of their most representative dishes in a complete meal at the best price of the year.

Mérida Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, September 26th

You will be able to enjoy this marvelous tasty experience from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022.

How much is it?

This year the pricing options were expanded. Participating restaurants have put together special all-you-can-eat menus with three price ranges: $149, $249, and $349 Mexican pesos. Each restaurant has the option of creating one, two, or three-price menus and offering the options that best suit their taste.

Is there any schedule?

Each restaurant has its own schedule according to its normal business hours, you will find the special Mérida’s Restaurant Week menus during those hours. Don’t worry! You will definitely find places to have breakfast, lunch, or dinner with special prices thanks to Mérida’s Restaurant Week.

Here’s a complete list of all the participating restaurants, enjoy and bon appetit!

LA PIMIENTA

ABSENTA PUB

ACQUA CASUAL BISTRO

AL MODAR

AMAI KAWAII PASTRY & SHOP

AMARO

APOLO XI GASTROBAR

ATAKEAR

BBT

BEJAR COFFEE

BIKIAK ENOTECA GASTRO BAR

BIRD

BISTROLA 57

BOLOGNA

BOSTONS PIZZA

BRASA ROSTICERIA

BUFFALO GRILL – URBAN FOOD

BURGER KING

CANADÍA BAR

CAFETERIA IMPALA

CAFETERIA LA 70

CAFETERIA POP

CAPELLA

CAPITAN PIRRU

CARTAS A FRIDA BISTRO & BAR

CASA CHICA

CASA MAYA BY LE MAKECH

CATRIN

CHAPUR

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

COLONOS

COSMIC MONCHIS

COYOTE MAYA RESTAURANTE

DUE TORRI

EL ANCON MÉRIDA

EL DIEZMILLO

EL FOGONCITO

EL LUCERO DEL ALBA

EL ORIGINAL MONTEJO

EL POCH DE HUACH

EL TIMON DE SEBASTIAN

EL TIO RICARDO

ELADIOS BAR

FRIDAYS MÉRIDA

GABBO’S BAR & GRILL

GASTRO – BARRIO EL TEMPLO

GOJIRA SUSHI

GRAN LUMIÈRE

GREEN BOWL

HOTEL ANTELAR CASA DESTINO

HUEVOS MOTULEÑOS Y MÁS

IL PIATTINO

JANEIRO’S CHURRASCARÍA URBANA

JARDIN MASTACHE

KALAM CAFÉ

KATUN COCINA YUCATECA

KFC

KI’ RESTAURANTE

LA BIERHAUS

LA CHAYA MAYA

LA COCKTE

LA CURVA

LA FUNDACIÓN MEZCALERÍA

LA HUERTA

LA NEGRITA

LA PARRILLA

LA PARROQUIA DE VERACRUZ

LA PERLA DEL DRAGÓN

LA PIGUA

LAPA LAPA

LE CARRE

LE MAKECH BY CASA MAYA

LIANS BY KONTIKI

LOS ALMENDROS

LOS BISQUETS DE OBREGÓN

LOS CHANCHITOS DE SANTIAGO

LOS MARISCOS DE CHICHI

LOS TROMPOS

MARMALADE

MASTACHE

MATILDA SALÓN MEXICANO

MC CAMPYS

MEJICO SABROSO

MERCADO 60

MERILAND RESTAURANTE

MI VIEJO MOLINO SANTA LUCÍA

MICAELA MAR Y LEÑA

MIKE’S KITCHEN

NOSTRA NONNA

OOP LIVE BISTRO

OSTRO CUCINA BAR

PALMAR BAR TROPIQUE

PAY DANÉS

PIZZA HUT

PIZZA NEO

PIZZERIA MESSINA’S

PURUXÓN CAUICH

PÓRTICO DEL PEREGRINO

QUERREKE

ROBINSON’S

SABOR A MANGO

SALÓN GALLOS

SIQUEFF

SOBERANA

SUSHI MIX

THE LONDONDERRY COFFEE BAR

TOSTADO COFFEE & BRUNCH

TROPICO 56

VITOLOGY

WINGS ATTACK

XIBALBA HOTEL LOS ALUXES

YA-AXKA

ZAVI PIZZA

