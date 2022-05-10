The 13th edition of “La Noche Blanca” to take place in Mérida on May 28th

Yucatán presents the 13th edition of “La Noche Blanca, Live Again”, with 176 shows and the participation of 880 artists

Mérida has a society that promotes and collaborates so that we can enjoy the civic peace that distinguishes us as a community and that has as its maximum expression of harmony the wide range of cultural and gastronomic activities that are offered throughout the city, turning it into a space where families can experience a healthy recreation environment, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

At the press conference to present the 13th edition of “La Noche Blanca, Vivir Otra Vez” offered at the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán (ESAY), the Municipal President asserted that this civic peace and harmony, coupled with the interest of the community to enjoy artistic and cultural events, allowed the Historic Center to come alive at night and on weekends.

“Until a few years ago, the perception of the Historic Center was that it was a purely commercial place, where there was no cultural life and suddenly it began to be filled with art galleries and with additional cultural activities every week, this has been thanks to the fact that we have a society that is not polarized, but rather integrated to build the common good together,” he said.

He stressed that these types of activities allow us to continue advancing to make Mérida and its Historic Center a benchmark in cultural and gastronomic matters for the enjoyment of all ages, in addition to revitalizing those urban spaces where an atmosphere of harmony is lived.

In the presence of Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, Secretary of Culture and Arts of the State of Yucatan (SEDECULTA); Claudia González Góngora, president of CANIRAC, municipal officials, artists, academics, and cultural promoters, Barrera Concha reported that in this edition of “La Noche Blanca”, which will take place on Saturday, May 28, from 8:00 p.m. 02:00 hours, Cuba and Peru will be invited countries and 176 shows will be presented with 880 artists in more than 70 venues.

For his part, Irving Berlin Villafaña, director of Culture, indicated that “La Noche Blanca” is integration not only disciplinary but also social, because it is the success of a society that is not in conflict but rather seeks to share.

“That is precisely the trajectory that many cities should have and in the case of Merida we do it every day, which is the search for harmony and respect for the interests of the other and solidarity with the other,” he said.

In turn, José de Jesús Williams, rector of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), thanked the Mérida City Council for considering this house of studies within the cultural programming of “La Noche Blanca”, because it is important that college students get involved from the first semesters of their careers in what will be the task of their professional lives.

“From the point of view of university students, the vision of art and culture is not only an issue that has to do with hobbies, as can often be seen, but it has nothing to do with a process of education and education comes through art, culture, and sports, for us, this is an important issue and this speaks of comprehensive training for what our University community is”, he said.

Dr. Javier Álvarez Fuentes, director of the ESAY, mentioned that he is proud that, after a two-year break, the City Council is once again carrying out this successful cultural program for the enjoyment of all families, but above all to bring art to the streets of the Historic Center of Mérida.

“For the ESAY community, it is a pleasure to participate in this event that gives continuity to one of our integrating lines of our students as they begin to intervene in the creative life of Mérida and Yucatán.”

In turn, Oscar Martínez, better known as Tila María Sesto, representing the participants of La Noche Blanca, thanked Mayor Renán Barrera for turning to see the artistic community of all disciplines, for integrating it into its cultural programs, and for giving space to promote your art.

The billboard is available at the link Noche Blanca (merida.gob.mx)

