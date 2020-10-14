What does Hollywood Peel consist of?

The Hollywood Peel is also known as the Spectra Peel or carbon peel is a mildly exfoliating and resurfacing procedure. It got its name due to the huge number of requests for the treatment of celebrities.

It improves the appearance of fine wrinkles, pigment, acne, and pores. The Hollywood Peel has become a must-have before weddings, proms, performance, and other special events.

What does Hollywood Peel do?

The Hollywood Peel is a treatment that offers the best facial rejuvenation results, without pain, anesthesia, or little recovery time. It is a non-invasive procedure, effective, safe, and applicable to most skin types. This dermatological procedure consists of the application of the highest and most innovative laser technology, known as the Lasér Q Switch.

The treatment consists of applying a charcoal cream on the skin, which will be left for approximately 15 minutes. Giving the necessary time for the charcoal to be absorbed by the superficial layer of the skin.

When the laser passes over the skin for the first time, the carbon absorbs the heat and causes its vaporization and abrasion of the first layer of skin, thus achieving an instantaneous radiant skin.

The laser has two main functions. The first is to break the pigment of the skin into microparticles, helping them to be eliminated by the body without any pain; and, the second is based on deeply heating the first layer of skin until causing collagen stimulation.

What are the benefits of Hollywood Peel?

The energy of this laser benefits youthful, smooth, and bright skin, reduces fine lines of expression, acne scars, and the size of the pores.

From the first session, you will notice the results, however, it is recommended one session every month for four months for better results and lasting effect for approximately one year.

Hollywood Peel risks

The Hollywood peel is a painless treatment, however, it is not recommended for people who have been exposed to the sun, who have very dark skin, or who are under a medical prescription for Isotretinoin.

The only side effect of using this laser on the facial area is bleaching of the facial hair, as the laser can remove pigment out of the hair.

This treatment can be a great way to reduce wrinkles, pigment, acne, and pores, and also a great way for facial rejuvenation. It is non-invasive and almost all types of skin can be treated. However, don’t forget to consult a specialist before doing it.

