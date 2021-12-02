Art and crafts exhibition ‘TlaquepArte’ in Mérida, from December 3 to 6

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 02, 2021).- With the participation of 200 exhibitors from 16 countries and 25 States of the Republic, the 113th edition of the international exhibition of handicrafts, jewelry, and decoration “TlaquepArte” will take place, from December 3 to 6 next at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

Some of the participants of “TalquepArte”. (Photo: Sipse)

At a press conference, the president of the organizing committee of the Latin American Association for the Promotion of Folklore and Crafts, Carlos Maytorena Martínez Negrete, accompanied by the director of the House of State Crafts, Giovanna Traconis Alcocer, explained that the sample was It has been held for 24 years and this time it will have the participation of exhibitors from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Russia, Egypt, Turkey, as well as from Guerrero, Puebla, Oaxaca and Yucatán, to name a few.Photo by Nalleli Calderón.

(Photo: Sipse)

He stressed that this event is the most important in Mexico; It is an opportunity to purchase products directly with artisans and producers.

“This year we have had eight exhibitions and we have had excellent results, we have already had two in Monterrey, two in Guadalajara, two in Tijuana, one in Veracruz, one in Torreón and now we are reactivated Mérida, which we left with great sadness because we always they have welcomed us with great enthusiasm ”.

Admission is free, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Siglo XXI Convention Center.

