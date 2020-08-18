Earthquakes in Northern Mexico shake California and Arizona

On Monday, August 17th, a swarm of earthquakes shook parts of California and Arizona, including San Diego and Yuma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
At least seven earthquakes hit Baja California, Mexico, about 120 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, in a 24-hour period of time.
The largest was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, according to Earthquake Track. Other quakes ranged from 1.6 to 4.4 magnitude. No damage was reported, according to NBC San Diego.
3.7 magnitude #earthquake. 52 km from #FraccionamientodelValle, Baja California, Mexico https://t.co/ORRhAvkLdu— Earthquake Alerts (@QuakesToday) August 17, 2020
Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.
Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.
I woke up to that earthquake and I know I'm not the only one who felt it in San Diego.— LIV AV (@everlivv) August 17, 2020
People in California and Arizona reported feeling Monday’s quakes, news outlets reported. The first quake was reported at 8:09 a.m. about 93 miles south of San DIego, and was felt across Southern California according to KGTV. People in Yuma, Arizona, also reported feeling the earthquakes.
