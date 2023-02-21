Man sent to prison for stealing jewelry and money from a Merida home

Charged with the crime of aggravated robbery, L.A.P.C. was indicted after an arrest warrant was executed for the crime of aggravated robbery which occurred in Merida.

It was last February 15 when the man entered a property in the La Ceiba subdivision, in the north part of town, where the alleged burglar broke into a safe to steal jewelry and cash.

The incident was reported to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) where investigations were initiated under criminal case 63/2023, executing the arrest warrant for the man by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP).

Upon being placed at the disposal of the Second Control Judge, prosecutors charged him with the crime of aggravated robbery and presented the evidence to request the defendant’s indictment.

However, he requested an extension of the constitutional term to resolve his legal situation, so the Control Judge established that the hearing will be resumed on February 24.

The judicial authority determined that the man must be remanded in custody as a precautionary measure for the duration of the proceedings.

TYT Newsroom