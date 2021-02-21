‘The Rock’ would seek the US presidency if the fans ask for it

Los Angeles, California (February 19, 2021) .- Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has in mind to run for president of the United States “if asked by his fans”.
No, it’s not a joke. In an interview with USA Today, the famous wrestler and actor spoke of reaching the presidency after a series based on a fictional version of his life premiered, in which he is running for president in the year 2032.
“I would consider a presidential race in the future if that’s what the people want. In truth, I mean it and I am not frivolous in any way with my answer. That would depend on the people. So I would wait and listen. I would keep abreast of what is happening, I would be attentive to the environment that surrounds me, “he said.
This is not the first time that “La Roca” (as the movie star is known in Mexico) has considered this option, back in 2017 he expressed his desire to become US president in an interview.
“I wouldn’t be the first celebrity to do so either, as rapper Kanye West did, and both Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan worked in Hollywood before they occupied the White House”, The Rock said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
