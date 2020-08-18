Motul takes first step towards clean energy

Solar panels are installed in Motul
MOTUL, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Municipal Drinking Water Systems will have solar panels in its different stations in this municipality to reduce electricity consumption.
Mayor Roger Aguilar Arroyo reported on Tuesday, August 18th, that City Hall installed solar panels in the municipality stations to reduce electricity consumption.
“The solar panels were installed on the land corresponding to the drinking water supply system.”
The first mayor said that it seeks to ensure that families are benefited in their economy and pay less in the monthly bill for the service they receive.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Earthquakes in Northern Mexico shake California and Arizona
On Monday, August 17th, a swarm.
-
Even after reopening, cinema theaters register low attendance
MEXICO CITY (August 18, 2020) –.
-
23 Yucatecan babies have tested positive for COVID-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., August 18, 2020.- A.
-
“Bad omen” at the Mayan Train project in the Yucatan
Two events that some might consider.
-
Video of cash delivery to former Senators shows filth from the past regime: AMLO
Former officials and senators from the.
-
AMLO’s energy plan to increase electricity rates
The Mexican president asked for a.
-
Hotel group condemns Trump administration’s use of hotels to hold migrant kids
The nation’s largest hotel industry group.
-
Goodbye private investment. “There will be no brewery in Mexicali” – AMLO
“The results of the popular consultation.
-
Tropical wave with cyclonic potential is monitored; The Yucatan Peninsula is on its possible path.
CANCUN Mexico (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Son of legendary drug capo Amado Carrillo executed in Sinaloa
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in.
Leave a Comment