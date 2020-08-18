Motul takes first step towards clean energy

Solar panels are installed in Motul

MOTUL, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Municipal Drinking Water Systems will have solar panels in its different stations in this municipality to reduce electricity consumption.

Mayor Roger Aguilar Arroyo reported on Tuesday, August 18th, that City Hall installed solar panels in the municipality stations to reduce electricity consumption.

“The solar panels were installed on the land corresponding to the drinking water supply system.”

The first mayor said that it seeks to ensure that families are benefited in their economy and pay less in the monthly bill for the service they receive.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments