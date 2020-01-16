Finally, after more than 10 years, the Tekax General Hospital is already operating at 100%, new doctors, nurses and specialists have been hired, an action that took place as a result of the efforts of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in coordination with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s sdministration.

The Governor along with the Federal Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, announced the start of activities, surgical services and specialized medical care in this hospital, thanks to the hiring of the first 317 new places of the 437 announced in November 2019, it now works at its maximum capacity, which will positively transform health care in the south of the state.

In this way, the Tekax General Hospital became the first hospital of the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi) to be fully operational in the country. With this start of activities, Yucatan leads the transformation of the health system at national level.

In the presence of nurses, doctors, specialists and other government officials, Vila Dosal said that, in order to offer a better service to the Yucatecan population, he hopes to one day fulfill the dream of remodeling Mérida’s Agustín O’Horán Hospital, which is over 100 years old and now its facilities are insufficient to attend the large number of people who go there every day to receive medical attention.

For his part, the Federal Secretary of Health stressed that this action is taking place in an important and irreversible way, guaranteeing free and accessible medical care to all Yucatecans.

