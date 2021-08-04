DIF Yucatán will commemorate Breastfeeding Week, with virtual activities

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021).- In order to promote breastfeeding and the benefits of this practice for mothers and their daughters and sons, from August 2 to 6, the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) Yucatán will carry out a series of virtual activities including talks, informative videos, and a contest.

The person in charge of the General Directorate of the agency, Juan Barea Canul, explained in this conference, carried out as part of the campaign “Drop by drop, breast milk does not run out”, fosters a good relationship between the mother and the o the baby, as it brings multiple benefits to the health of both parties.

“Breastfeeding allows the integral development of girls and boys by having a safe source of food, in addition to reinforcing the bond between the mother and the newborn from the first hours of life, so from DIF Yucatán we promote this practice and put practical advice and useful and timely information are available to the population, ”said the official.

During this week, informative videos about the carrying technique and its benefits will be published. Also, there will be two webinars called “Breastfeeding Stories” and “Breastfeeding during the Covid-19 pandemic.” These will take place on Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 of August, respectively, at 5:00 in the afternoon, through Facebook Live on the DIF’s FB page.

In these virtual conferences, a group of women will share their experiences and success stories about breastfeeding, while specialists in the area of ​​health and nutrition will help to resolve doubts about this practice in the context of the health contingency.

Likewise, through social networks, the call for the contest “Stories of breastfeeding in a pandemic” has been launched, in which mothers will be able to share their testimonies of how they coped with the breastfeeding period under current conditions.

“We invite the population to join these actions that have the firm purpose of promoting healthy practices between mothers and their babies, as well as better nutrition and health for women and their daughters and sons,” added the official.

Barea Canul recalled that, as part of the campaign, the 106 municipalities that form the state of Yucatan, have been invited to organize their own program on breastfeeding, in coordination with the nutritionists of each of the municipal DIF, thus expanding the coverage of all the services that the state agency offers.

With this type of action, he concluded, the State Government and the DIF Yucatán reinforce the commitment to provide comprehensive care to women, girls and boys, guaranteeing their health through good nutrition.

