National Meteorological Service anticipates more heavy rains for Yucatan

As a result of a trough that is extending over the west of the Yucatan Peninsula, heavy rains (50 to 75 mm per day) are expected in Campeche and Yucatán , and heavy rains (25 to 50 mm per day ) in Quintana Roo.

Likewise, the National Hurricane Center (CNH) reported that Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama and Mississippi in the southern United States and is now moving with winds of up to 130 km per hour.

Sally, which formed in southern Florida, where it produced heavy rains over the weekend, is one of five cyclones currently active in the Atlantic, a phenomenon that was only recorded once before, in September 1971, according to meteorologists. .

However, Civil Protection of Yucatán through its social networks has not reported that any of these climatic phenomena represent a risk for Yucatán in the next few hours.

Temperature forecast for Wednesday, September 16th:

The maximum temperature expected on the Yucatecan coast is 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, and 34 to 36 degrees in the interior of the state.

