As the closure of beaches is announced in Progreso, locals ask: What are we going to do for a living?

Progreso, Yucatán, (March 24, 2021).- Waiters, bartenders, people who rent palapas, umbrellas, street vendors, among others, criticized this Tuesday that the state government decided to close the beaches of the two boardwalks of this port from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 11, during the Easter holidays.

“The beaches are closed and what are we going to do for a living? What are we going to feed our families? Asked one of the many waiters who serve visitors who rent palapas and tables and lounge chairs with umbrellas on the traditional boardwalk of Progreso.

“We are very upset with the state government’s decision”, expressed several waiters that will remain without work for 17 days.

They highlighted that there are more than 100 people whose work depends on the traditional malecon beach being open to the public, and to them are added another 100 who serve marquesitas and handicraft stalls on that avenue.

Benjamin, who rents umbrellas on the beach said, “We are many affected by the closure of the Malecón beach, we would be more than 500 if we count the street vendors who sell hats, inflatables, kibis or sweets, and the troubadours, among others who had already returned to the tourist area to work during Semana Santa”.

“Now we were left without work for the two most important weeks of the year in terms of tourism, and nobody helps us, they should give us financial support, as they do with the fishermen, to whom they give food (vouchers) for $ 1,200 fortnightly (during the two months of the ban on grouper) and $ 7,200 in cash (once a year) by the federal government (with the Bienpesca program), ”said a waiter who identified himself as Julio.

Yesterday, many visitors arrived early to enjoy the beach before it is finally closed down on the 26th.

