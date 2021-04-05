India registers a record of more than 100,000 infections in 24 hours

India registers for the first time more than 100,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, while the state of Maharashtra, the most affected, imposes new restrictions to curb the virus

New Delhi, (April 05, 2021).- The Indian state most affected by the coronavirus, which includes the megalopolis of Bombay, applied new restrictions on Monday, while the country registered for the first time more than 100,000 new cases in 24 hours .

With this, the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 12.5 million in India, and the death of 165 thousand.

In the state of Maharashtra, the worst hit, about 60,000 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, out of a population of 110 million inhabitants (more than 1,350 million in all of India).

The local authorities decided on Sunday to advance the curfew of one hour, from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., apply a lockdown on the weekend, and close bars, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, places of worship and public places, also prohibiting meetings of more than four people.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, seeks above all to avoid resorting to a national confinement, such as that of March 2020, whose consequences were catastrophic for the poorest.

India has so far administered 80 million doses of vaccine.

Source: Excélsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments