Merida Renán Barrera Concha attended the inauguration of Alejandro Giammattei as president of Guatemala

The mayor of Merida Renán Barrera Concha went to Guatemala, where he met with the Mexican ambassador in that country, Romeo Ruiz Armento, with whom he attended the protest of the new president Alejandro Giammattei.

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha attended the inauguration ceremony of Alejandro Giammattei as president of Guatemala, a country with which Mérida has plans to develop a joint agenda that will allow to combine efforts and exchanging successful experiences on issues such as quality of life, programs of prevention and safety, as well as urban development.

The mayor of Merida attended the ceremony at the express invitation of Giammattei, who came to Mérida last September, and met with Barrera Concha, to whom he expressed his willingness to work hand in hand on issues that benefit both Merida and the Guatemalan capital.

“We are interested in strengthening ties with Guatemala on issues such as the economy, gastronomy and culture,” said Barrera Concha.

“Mérida and Guatemala”, he added, “share the same Mayan roots and have a long history of friendship that we want to strengthen even more with artistic, cultural and academic exchanges”.

Renán Barrera statd that, following the visit of the then elected president, the City Council, through the Directorate of Economic Development and Tourism, has worked with the transition team of the Guatemalan government on specific issues such as regional air connectivity to Mérida from Flores and Guatemala city; terrestrial connectivity from the border with El Ceibo, in Tabasco; and in plans to promote a combined Yucatan-Guatemala tourism product at international fairs.

“It is a privilege to be able to be here with President Giammattei in his inauguration as president of Guatemala, and to reiterate our commitment to work for the development of social, educational, economic, cultural and tourism programs that will contribute to trigger the development of Central America,” Barrera Concha said.

In the event, the Merida mayor also greeted and exchanged words with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who on behalf of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attended the inauguration of the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei.

