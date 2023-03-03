Great tourist service demand is expected for the Solstice in Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún

The local head of the Mexican Alliance of Transportation Organizations for Change (AMOTAC), Andrés Manuel Poot Alonzo, informed that for the solstice of the sun in Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún on March 20 and 21, they are expecting a demand for tourist services to both of these important sites, in which the visitors will witness the beginning of spring.

He said they expect that there will be demand for AMOTAC tourist trucks to take visitors to these two pre-Hispanic sites to enjoy the descent of Kukulcan, the feathered serpent, which is a tradition and festivity in Yucatan.

The leader of AMOTAC added that they hope that young Yucatecans, mainly students, and Yucatecan families, as well as national and international tourists, will travel to Chichén Itzá or Dzibilchaltún through the tourist service offered by the Mexican Alliance of Transportation Organizations for Change to enjoy the spring equinox on March 20 and 21, during which there will be a school and work holiday.

Poot Alonzo pointed out that March 20th (Monday), is not a working day; the following day, March 21st is the birthday of Benito Juárez and the descent of Kukulcán in the castle of Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún, which is an astronomical phenomenon that local, national and foreign tourism admire every year in the Yucatan.

Finally, the local leader of AMOTAC announced that they expect a good influx of visitors in April for the Holy Week vacation period.

TYT Newsroom