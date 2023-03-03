168 Yucatecans have been infected with Monkeypox

In only seven months, 168 people in Yucatan have already been infected with Mpox (monkeypox), six of which have already been discharged, informed the General Directorate of Epidemiology, stating that the State remains among the three entities with the highest rate of tendency per 100,000 inhabitants.

The pathology has been present in the entity since last August, and only in 2022 there were 165 cases, and so far this year there are already three.

As of today, the State is in fifth place nationally in confirmed cases, since Mexico City is in first place, with 2,18 infected, followed by Jalisco, with 401 infected; the State of Mexico, with 359 positive cases; Quintana Roo, with 236 confirmed cases and Yucatan with 168 cases.

However, it is in third place in the table of incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, since Mexico City is on the first step, with 22.5, followed by Quintana Roo, with 12.86, and Yucatan, with 7.2.

Regarding the current health situation in the state, of the total number of cases, 154 are ambulatory, five are hospitalized and one has already been discharged.

In just one fortnight, 59 new cases were recorded, of which 23 are from Quintana Roo, five from Yucatan, four from Mexico City, three from Jalisco, and the rest were distributed in different states.

The Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológicos (InDRE) informed that as of today, 3,877 Mpox infections have been confirmed in Mexico and unfortunately, there are four confirmed deaths, three of which are in Mexico City and one in Baja California.

Likewise, according to the Biweekly Epidemiological Surveillance Technical Report on this disease, as of last Monday 21, a total of 6,485 cases have been reported, of which 3,877 are confirmed, 327 are under study and 2,281 have been ruled out.

So far, 16 deaths have been identified, 15 men and one woman, in people who were identified during medical care as having lesions compatible with Mpox and which were confirmed after laboratory study.

Therefore, four deaths have been directly related to Mpox virus infection, two are not directly related to this cause and eight are being analyzed by a group of clinical experts in infectious diseases and epidemiology to determine whether there is a causal association between the death and Mpox virus infection.

Regarding the distribution by sex assigned at birth, 97 percent of the cases are in men, and the 30-34 age group is the most affected with an incidence rate of 9.9 per 100,000 inhabitants with 1,9 thousand cases.

As for gender, 95.9 percent are male, 3.2 percent are female, 0.24 percent are non-binary, 0.09 percent are bi-gender, 0.18 percent are transgender and 0.45 percent are other.

The sexual orientation of the confirmed cases providing information shows that 47.6 percent are gay; 30 percent are men who have sex with men (MSM); followed by heterosexual, 13.2 percent; bisexual, 6.7 percent, 0.42 percent other, and lesbian, 0.1 percent.

