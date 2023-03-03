Check out this guide to know which trees to plant in Yucatán

The municipal administration maintains the vision of generating a sustainable future that offers a better quality of life for Meridanos.

With this in mind, the Sustainable Development Unit (UDS), through the Green Infrastructure Department, presented the book “Trees, shrubs and vines recommended for cities and towns of the Yucatan Peninsula“, which will be a support material to know in detail the species of tree that exist in the south of the country, and their properties.

The presentation of the work took place in the audiovisual room of the Centro Cultural de Mérida Olimpo with the presence of two of its three authors: Roger Orellana and Lilia Carrillo. Alfredo Dorantes was not present.

UDS Director, Alejandra Bolio Rojas, informed that the first edition of the book “Recommended Trees, Shrubs, and Vines for Cities and Towns of the Yucatan Peninsula” is an extraordinary tool for citizens interested in contributing so that Merida continues to be a sustainable, resilient city, with strengthened green infrastructure that will better help with climate change.

Accompanied by the authors of the book and the Deputy Director of Green Infrastructure, Leticia Roche Cano, she mentioned that this book is part of the actions promoted within the Municipal Green Infrastructure Plan of the Municipality that promotes the care of the native and endemic vegetation of Merida and its commissaries.

Likewise, the official commented that the edition of the work was supported by the State Government, the Scientific Research Center of Yucatan (CICY), Bepensa Foundation, Kanan Kab, the Muñoz Arquitectos firm, and the companies Grupo Logra and Galletas Dondé.

He indicated that it will be a reference for academics and the general public since it will make known the value of the region’s endemic species, and will promote appreciation for vegetation and wild gardening in the municipality of Mérida.

In addition, this book will be a very useful reference for landscapers, nurserymen, architects, and developers, as it includes a guide to the species and the appropriate space for their use and location.

Finally, Orellana Lanza explained that this book is based on two editions made in 1999 and 2007, which have been enriched with information on shrubs and vines, as another option for planting trees in spaces where it is not possible to plant trees. In a future edition, information on palm trees will be included.

The presentation of the book was attended by municipal, state, and federal authorities, representatives of associations, companies, educational institutions, chambers of commerce, professional associations, and members of the Advisory Council for Sustainability of the Municipality of Mérida.

TYT Newsroom